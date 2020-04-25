Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State crossed crucial landmark of 1 lakh tests, says Aaditya Thackeray

In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Minister of Tourism and Environment in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet, Aaditya Thackeray, on Saturday informed the citizens that the state has crossed 1 lakh COVID-19 tests.
Thackeray said that more tests are equal to more cases identified which is equal to more safety for citizens. He added, "We are doing everything we can and everything we must for the safety of all!"
According to the report, 1,00,912 tests have been conducted till Friday. Out of which 94,485 results are negative and 6,427 are reported to be positive for COVID-19.
48,827 tests were conducted in government laboratories, while 52,085 tests were carried out in private laboratories.
Meanwhile, the number of cases registered by Mumbai Police for violation of lockdown to contain coronavirus reached 5,000 on Saturday.
Cases were filed for violation of restrictions on movement during lockdown and other related offences against over 9,800 persons under section 188 of IPC in the last one month, an official said.
6,164 persons were arrested and released on bail, 2,440 persons were allowed to go after notices were issued to them and 1,188 were absconding, he said.
Of the total number of offences registered in the city, 3,505 cases are related to unlawful assembly, the official added.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra continued to be the epicentre of coronavirus in India. The state has reported 394 new positive cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 6817, including 301 deaths, said Maharashtra Public health department on Saturday morning.
(With PTI inputs)
