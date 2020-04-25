Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State crossed crucial landmark of 1 lakh tests, says Aaditya Thackeray

In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Minister of Tourism and Environment in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet, Aaditya Thackeray, on Saturday informed the citizens that the state has crossed 1 lakh COVID-19 tests.

Thackeray said that more tests are equal to more cases identified which is equal to more safety for citizens. He added, "We are doing everything we can and everything we must for the safety of all!"

According to the report, 1,00,912 tests have been conducted till Friday. Out of which 94,485 results are negative and 6,427 are reported to be positive for COVID-19.

48,827 tests were conducted in government laboratories, while 52,085 tests were carried out in private laboratories.