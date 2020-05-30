Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Jain sadhus and sadhvis to practice their rituals amid lockdown

Mumbai: Maharashtra Government has allowed Jain community sadhus and sadhvis to practice their rituals of ‘’vihar’’ (journey on foot) for chaturmas and reside at various places in the next few months. The government has issued a notification asking the community members to observe social distancing and COVID-19 norms issued by the Centre and the state government and avoid crowding.

Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary Kishor Raje Nimbalkar on Saturday issued the notification. ‘’It was necessary as due to coronavirus lockdown the journey on foot of Jain sadhus and sadhvis was not possible. They have to reach their respective destinations within the stipulated time period. However, they will have to avoid the crowd and at a time more than five of them will not travel together. They will have to also take care to avoid gathering at the place where they will be living,’’ Nimbalkar said.

He said that the sadhus and sadhvis will have to wear mask and keep enough distance between the two.

Chetan Dedhia representing about 10 Jain Sangh said the government has intervened at a right time to avoid any untoward incident during such barefoot journey by sadhus and sadhvis. They have to reach before onset of monsoon to their respective destinations and they reside till the monsoon ends.

‘’The government issued the notification after a representation was made citing one incident which took place in Dombivli where sadhus and sadhvis were targeted by the locals taking objection of their journey during lockdown,’’ said Dedhia.

Further, few Jain community leaders have thanked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his immediate response.