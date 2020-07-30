Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Indoor gyms & other fitness centres to remain closed; only outdoor centres to open

As per the recent update by the Maharashtra Government indoor gymnasiums and other fitness centres will remain closed in the next phase of 'Mission Begin Again'.

However, outdoor centres for exercise and gymnastics can remain open from 5th August, following all social distancing and hygiene protocols for COVID-19, announced Maharashtra Government as quoted by ANI.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended the statewide lockdown, which was to end on Friday, till Aug 31 midnight.

In a release late Wednesday, the state government said it was extending the lockdown to "prevent and contain the spread of the virus." As part of its "Mission Begin Again" to ease the COVID-19 related restrictions, the state will allow non-essential markets, market areas and shops to remain open from 9 am to 7 pm.

Malls and market complexes are allowed to operate from 9 am to 7 pm from Aug 5, without theatres, food courts or restaurants. The kitchens of restaurants and food courts in malls are allowed to function for the purpose of home delivery. Private offices can operate up to 10% strength or 10 people, whichever is more. The wearing of masks has been made compulsory in any transport system.

(With inputs from agencies.)