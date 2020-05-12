Coronavirus in Mumbai: 791 new cases in city on Monday takes toll to over 14,300 cases

Mumbai: For the second consecutive day this week, Mumbai recorded the highest single-day spike in Covid19 cases with 791 new cases, including 20 deaths, bringing the total count to 14,355 with 528 deaths, on Monday. Health officials said in 14 of the 20 deaths, there were comorbidities involved. Eleven of the deceased were male and nine, female.

Two of the dead were below 40 years of age, while 10 were above 60 years and eight, between 40 and 60 years. “163 patients tested positive in various laboratories between May 8 and May 9, which was added to Monday’s data,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, BMC.

According to the state health department, the total number of positive cases in Maharashtra surged to 23,401 after the detection of 1,230 new cases, including 36 deaths. The total number of fatalities statewide is 868.