Maharashtra Congress MLA arranges special train from Pune to Lucknow for stranded migrant labourers

Maharashtra Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam arranged a special train from Pune to Lucknow for stranded migrant labourers on Sunday.

The Congress MLA said he took inspiration from Congress President Sonia Gandhi and arranged the train. He also said that the entire expenses of Rs 9 lakh was paid by him. Vishwajeet Kadam is an MLA from Sangli’s Palus-Kadegaon constituency.

