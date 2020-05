Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of May 23

Maharashtra recorded 2,940 new coronavirus patients on Friday, the highest one-day spike so far, taking the overall tally in the state to 44,582, health officials said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane city reached 1,757 with 197 people testing positive on Friday, while the figure for Navi Mumbai was 1,487 with 65 additions to the infection tally, an official said.

Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation added 57 cases to its tally, taking the total COVID-19 count to 699, the official informed.