Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of June 23

Kalyan-Dombivli on Sunday reported 256 new cases of coronavirus, taking its total tally to 3,767. The twin city's has recorded total 77 deaths till date.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday notched 3,721 Covid-19 cases - down by 153 from the peak of 3,874 on June 20 while there were 62 deaths, the lowest this month till date. The fatalities came down by 39 from Sunday's 101 - and a sharp fall of 116 from the previous peak of 178 fatalities recorded on June 15.