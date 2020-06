Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of June 12

Kalyan-Dombivli on Thursday reported 87 new cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 1735. The twin city's death toll rose to 55 after it reported five new deaths on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased by 3,607, highest in a day, on Thursday to reach 97,648. The death toll due to the pandemic in the worst-hit state reached 3,590 with reporting of 152 deaths during the day.