Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar put by NMMC on June 12, 2020

Over 1,500 COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai for the second consecutive day on Thursday, which took the number of patients in the megapolis to 53,985, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
As the virus claimed 97 lives during the day, the city's death toll mounted to 1,952, it said in a statement. As many as 1,540 people tested coronavirus positive in the city on Thursday, the civic body said. Of the 97 deaths, 43 had occurred earlier, but were added in the list on Thursday, it said.
Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai reported 156 new Covid-19 cases in a day, taking the total number of cases to 3,414. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) also reported six deaths on Thursday, taking the death toll to 107.
Here is the full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar:
1) Karave Gaon
2) Sec-14, Diwalegaon
3) Shirwane Gaon
4) Sec-23, Juipada gaon, Juinagar
5) Gandhinagar MIDC Nerul
6) Sarsole Sec-6
7) Shivaji Nagar, Nerul
8) Sec-14, Plot no253, Kukshet
9) Sec-10, Sec-11, Juhugaon
10) Sec-21, Turbhe
11) Indiranagar
12) Sec-21 Turbhe
13) Sec-22, Turbhe
14) Hanuman Nagar Turbhe
15) Sec-4 A, Sanpada
16) Drum galli, Turbhe Store
17) Sec-20, Turbhe
18) Sec -18, Bharat Shatrughan Building, Turbhe
19) Ambedkar Nagar, Indiranagar
20) Ashtvinayak Chawl, Room no 553, Pawne gaon
21) Saideep Soc, Plot no-159/160, Sec-19, Koperkhairne
22) Ghansoli, Chinchali
23) Sec-1, Ghansoli
24) Adarsh Chawl, Samta nagar Chawl Airoli sec-1
25) Chinchpada near Dr. Babasaheb Abedkar Statue
26) Panchashil nagar Katkaripada Rabada
27) Airoli gaon
28) Digha, Namdev Wadi
29) Bindu Madhavnagar, sanjay gndhi nagar Digha
30) Ishwarnagar, Ilthanpada
