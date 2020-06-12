Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar put by NMMC on June 12, 2020

Over 1,500 COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai for the second consecutive day on Thursday, which took the number of patients in the megapolis to 53,985, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As the virus claimed 97 lives during the day, the city's death toll mounted to 1,952, it said in a statement. As many as 1,540 people tested coronavirus positive in the city on Thursday, the civic body said. Of the 97 deaths, 43 had occurred earlier, but were added in the list on Thursday, it said.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai reported 156 new Covid-19 cases in a day, taking the total number of cases to 3,414. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) also reported six deaths on Thursday, taking the death toll to 107.