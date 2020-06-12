Mumbai

Updated on

Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar put by NMMC on June 12, 2020

By FPJ Web Desk

Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar put by NMMC on June 12, 2020
Phot Credit: ANI

Over 1,500 COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai for the second consecutive day on Thursday, which took the number of patients in the megapolis to 53,985, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As the virus claimed 97 lives during the day, the city's death toll mounted to 1,952, it said in a statement. As many as 1,540 people tested coronavirus positive in the city on Thursday, the civic body said. Of the 97 deaths, 43 had occurred earlier, but were added in the list on Thursday, it said.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai reported 156 new Covid-19 cases in a day, taking the total number of cases to 3,414. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) also reported six deaths on Thursday, taking the death toll to 107.

Here is the full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar:

1) Karave Gaon

2) Sec-14, Diwalegaon

3) Shirwane Gaon

4) Sec-23, Juipada gaon, Juinagar

5) Gandhinagar MIDC Nerul

6) Sarsole Sec-6

7) Shivaji Nagar, Nerul

8) Sec-14, Plot no253, Kukshet

9) Sec-10, Sec-11, Juhugaon

10) Sec-21, Turbhe

11) Indiranagar

12) Sec-21 Turbhe

13) Sec-22, Turbhe

14) Hanuman Nagar Turbhe

15) Sec-4 A, Sanpada

16) Drum galli, Turbhe Store

17) Sec-20, Turbhe

18) Sec -18, Bharat Shatrughan Building, Turbhe

19) Ambedkar Nagar, Indiranagar

20) Ashtvinayak Chawl, Room no 553, Pawne gaon

21) Saideep Soc, Plot no-159/160, Sec-19, Koperkhairne

22) Ghansoli, Chinchali

23) Sec-1, Ghansoli

24) Adarsh Chawl, Samta nagar Chawl Airoli sec-1

25) Chinchpada near Dr. Babasaheb Abedkar Statue

26) Panchashil nagar Katkaripada Rabada

27) Airoli gaon

28) Digha, Namdev Wadi

29) Bindu Madhavnagar, sanjay gndhi nagar Digha

30) Ishwarnagar, Ilthanpada

