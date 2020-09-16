Coronavirus in Kalyan Dombivali: 400 KDMC officials to visit 4 lakh residences under 'My family, My responsibility’ campaign

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation will survey over 4 lakh houses under 'My family, My responsibility campign'. A special team of 400 officials will be formed to carry this survey in twin city.

"The survey began from Thursday, and will cover 4 lakh 76 thousand houses in Kalyan and Dombivli under the campaign ‘My family, My responsibility'. The survey will be conducted by a team of 400 representatives of KDMC, with an aim to spread awareness about the safety precautions needed to be followed in our day-to-day lives, amid the COVID-19 pandemic," said a KDMC official.

According to the KDMC official, the survey has been implemented in two rounds, covering all the houses in KDMC jurisdiction. The first round that began on Thursday, will be continue for 15 days, followed by the second round of 10 days. Each of the team consists of one medical officer, local corporator and NGO (Non-Government organisation) member will cover 50 houses in a day, while in the second round around 75 houses in a day will be covered.

"After the survey, following the checking of oxygen level and temperature of every family members in the house, a sticker will be put on their door, with their details recorded in the app. Any citizen identified with high temperature and low oxygen level will be shifted for further antigen test. While, in second round the rechecking of these houses will be carried to keep track of the health of the citizens," said Dr Ashwini Patil, incharge of health department, KDMC.