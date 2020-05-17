Coronavirus case tally touches 30,000-mark; state, Mumbai declare highest death toll

Mumbai: With 1,606 new cases reported across the state, Maharashtra's COVID-19 count crossed the 30,000-mark on Saturday, reaching 30,706 cases.
The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state now stands at 1,135 deaths, as 67 fatalities were officially recorded on Saturday, the highest in a day so far.
Of the 67 deaths in the state, 41 deaths were declared in Mumbai alone. "These 41 deaths are the highest number of deaths declared in a single day. However, all the deaths did not occur during the last 24 hours.
Around 27 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, and the remaining 14 deaths occurred between May 7 and May 12. When these patients died, their cause of death was unknown. It was ascertained only on Saturday, after their swab test results arrived, confirming them as dead due to COVID-19.
Similarly, in state of the 67 deaths, 22 were deaths that occurred in a single day, and the remaining were deaths between April 14 to May 14," said a senior official of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health department.
Mumbai recorded 884 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the number of cases reported so far in the city to 18,396, with a total of 696 fatalities.
A total of 238 patients were discharged from city hospitals during the day, confirmed officials of BMC's health department. As on April 16, 4,806 COVID-19 patients in the city have recovered and have been discharged so far.
Of the 41 deaths declared in Mumbai, 26 were male and 15 female patients. Twenty-four of 41 patients had comorbidities, two were below the age of 40, 27 were above 60, and 12 were between the ages of 40 and 60.
The BMC's revised testing guidelines have now mandated that no testing is required for people who are completing 14 days of home quarantine and also those who are getting discharged from the hospitals for mild symptoms.
However pregnant women expecting delivery in 4-5 days and coming from a containment zone or sealed building will be tested even if asymptomatic.
Patients on haemodialysis having strong suspicion or having symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested. Tests for such patients are not required as a routine, states BMC’s revised advisory on COVID-19 testing.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)