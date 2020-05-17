Coronavirus case tally touches 30,000-mark; state, Mumbai declare highest death toll

Mumbai: With 1,606 new cases reported across the state, Maharashtra's COVID-19 count crossed the 30,000-mark on Saturday, reaching 30,706 cases.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state now stands at 1,135 deaths, as 67 fatalities were officially recorded on Saturday, the highest in a day so far.

Of the 67 deaths in the state, 41 deaths were declared in Mumbai alone. "These 41 deaths are the highest number of deaths declared in a single day. However, all the deaths did not occur during the last 24 hours.

Around 27 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, and the remaining 14 deaths occurred between May 7 and May 12. When these patients died, their cause of death was unknown. It was ascertained only on Saturday, after their swab test results arrived, confirming them as dead due to COVID-19.