‘Corona is better than hunger’: Why UP migrant labourers want to return to Mumbai

Migrant labourers who have returned to their native state Uttar Pradesh from various parts of the country during the COVID-19-induced lockdown, are returning back to work.

While lakhs of migrant workers continue to remain in Uttar Pradesh because of the pandemic, some now say they are willing to take the risk of returning to work. Khursheed Ansari, a migrant labourer, told NDTV that he works in a factory in Mumbai and had returned home just a month ago. "If there was employment in UP, I would not return. My company has not started yet but I am returning to find whatever work I can. Corona is better than hunger. It is better for me to die rather than my children to die of coronavirus," told NDTV.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, even though Uttar Pradesh government is offering Rs 225-a-day under an employment guarantee scheme, Dheer Bind, is returning back to Mumbai where he makes Rs 800 to Rs 900 a day. After his father passed away some years ago, Dheer is now the family’s only earning member, supporting two younger brothers and a sister. “Jise Mumbai ki aadat ho gayi hai, woh gaon me shayad hi ruk paye," Dheer told Mumbai Mirror.