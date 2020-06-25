Migrant Exodus amid COVID-19: Lack of workforce hits steel industry in Maharashtra’s Bhayandar

With scores of migrant workers returning to their hometowns amid the nationwide lockdown that was imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, a massive shortage of manpower has gripped the industrial areas of the twin-city, which reopened after a gap of almost three months.

The worst affected are the hundreds of steel utensil manufacturing units in Bhayandar – which is considered to be one of the biggest steel hubs in the country.

The steel industry has provided employment opportunities to around 50,000 skilled and unskilled workers, mostly migrants hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. However, as per rough estimates provided by local trade unions, nearly 60% to 70% of the labour force employed in the twin-city have now left for their hometowns, creating a huge void for almost all manufacturing and buffing units.