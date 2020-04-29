Corona Heroes: This Mumbai NGO has a free mental health helpline, and that is just one of the many amazing things it is doing

One of the biggest challenges that people have faced during the lockdown that was imposed by the Centre, thanks to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has been battling mental health issues.

With the job market getting volatile and several people across various sectors, including the media, have lost their jobs. With the market not looking to recover any time soon, it’s highly unlikely that these individuals will end up getting jobs any time soon, which will only add to their mental health woes.

Writer Shayonee Dasgupta tells Free Press Journal about her woes. “What makes me most anxious is uncertainty. As someone with a mental health condition, my anxiety tends to flare up when there is uncertainty about the smallest things in my life. And in this case, given the magnitude, the anxiety is through the roof,” she says.

Although she is aware of helplines that address mental health in the city, Dasgupta says that she prefers a face-to-face interaction. “During this time, I speak to my sister or cook and bake as a coping mechanism. I also write down my issues in a journal,” she adds.

While Dasgupta admits that she is more privileged than others with mental health conditions who do wish to talk, but don’t have the facilities, now have access to a series counsellors across the state, thanks to an initiative set up by Project Mumbai, a city-based NGO that has been working relentlessly with the BMC, doctors, patients, and thousands of others in the city to battle the novel coronavirus.