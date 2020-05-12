Corona delays 24-yr-old breast cancer patient's wait for surgery

She was then admitted to a Mumbai Central hospital while along with my other family members, I was quarantined at a hotel," said her husband. After she tested negative twice, on April 19 and April 22, she was discharged on April 24 and her family was let out of quarantine on April 28.

When the couple again approached the Prince Aly Khan Hospital for the operation, however, the hospital demanded she be tested for Covid-19 yet again. Accordingly, the family approached civic hospitals for the purpose. But they were turned away by the latter, as the woman had no symptoms.

When the family returned to the Prince Aly Khan Hospital, this time they were informed that the virus stays in the body for a month. Since the woman had tested negative on April 22, they would again test her on May 22 and if she were found negative, then she could undergo operation.

"We came to the city solely for this purpose and are staying with our relatives in Agripada. Our stay has been prolonged and what is the guarantee that surgery will take place on May 22," asked her husband.

According to Dr Sanjay Oak, CEO of the hospital, who is also head of the city's Covid-19 task force, "In the first 14 days, the virus level diminishes. But, since the woman has to undergo an operation and will be anaesthetised, it is a good idea to wait for two more weeks. On May 22, we will run tests on her and based on the results, we will proceed."