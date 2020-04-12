Coroanvirus in Mumbai: 30 Sion hospital staff quarantined after patient who underwent surgery tests positive for COVID-19

On Saturday, 30 staffers from Sion Hospital were quarantined after a patient who underwent surgery tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a report by Indian Express, the hospital staff, including 11 nurses, were exposed to the patient, including some resident doctors and other patients in the ward. The patient was admitted for a surgery of the pancreas. After the surgery, he was suspected to have symptoms of coronavirus. His reports came on Friday night in which he was tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 134 new Covid-19 positive cases with Mumbai alone reporting 113 infectees, taking the state total to 1,895 cases.