Coroanvirus in Mumbai: 30 Sion hospital staff quarantined after patient who underwent surgery tests positive for COVID-19

On Saturday, 30 staffers from Sion Hospital were quarantined after a patient who underwent surgery tested positive for coronavirus.
According to a report by Indian Express, the hospital staff, including 11 nurses, were exposed to the patient, including some resident doctors and other patients in the ward. The patient was admitted for a surgery of the pancreas. After the surgery, he was suspected to have symptoms of coronavirus. His reports came on Friday night in which he was tested positive for COVID-19.
On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 134 new Covid-19 positive cases with Mumbai alone reporting 113 infectees, taking the state total to 1,895 cases.
Central Mumbai's Dharavi - Asia's biggest slum, continued to be a problem area with 15 new cases with the total touching 43. There have been at least 4 deaths in Dharavi, as the police, civic, and health authorities worked overtime to implement lockdown in the 2.25 sq kms area housing nearly 800,000 people.
Among the 15 new cases in this slum pocket are 9 contacts of a victim who succumbed to Covid-19 earlier and now the authorities have taken up a full-scale investigation of the high risk category. The adjacent Dadar area, a mix of middle and upper-middle class with a few posh pockets, also notched 13 new cases since last night, causing fresh concerns.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)