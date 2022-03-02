Cordelia cruise raid: No evidence Aryan Khan was part of larger conspiracy, says NCB's SIT

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has discovered that the raid on the Cordelia cruise ship in early October, last year was fraught with irregularities, and that no evidence has been found to prove that actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was part of a larger drugs conspiracy or an international drugs trafficking syndicate.

As per reports from Hindustan Times, Khan did not possess drugs and there was no need to take his phone and check his chats. Moreover, the raid was not video-recorded as required by the NCB manual and the drugs recovered from multiple accused arrested in the case were shown to be a single recovery.

As per the report, the SIT probe is not yet finished and it could take a couple of months before the agency submits its final report to NCB Director General S N Pradhan.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had also, in a detailed order stated that prima facie no positive evidence was found against the accused to show that they had conspired to commit an offence.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB allegedly during a raid on a cruise ship last month in Mumbai in October. He was in jail for nearly a month before the HC granted him bail.

