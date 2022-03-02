Disha Salian case: Union Minister Narayan Rane, son summoned by Malvani police

The Malvani police station have summoned Union Minister Narayan Rane to record a statement on March 4 at 11 am, and his son, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane to appear before them at 11 am on March 3.

A case was registered against Union Minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh for allegedly spreading false information about the death of Disha Salian – the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The case was registered by Salian's mother under IPC sections 500 and 509, and section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

This came days after the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar asked police to block the social media accounts which were spreading false information about the death of Disha Salian and also sought action against Rane and his son Nitesh in this connection.

She had also disapproved of what she called politics over the death of the celebrity manager. Narayan Rane had recently addressed a press conference in which he made certain claims regarding Salian's death. Both the union minister and his son were not reachable for comments. Meanwhile, Chakankar told the Free Press Journal, “Salian's parents had complained to the commission about the character assassination of their daughter after her death.

They had sought action against Narayan Rane, Nitesh Rane and others for posting 'wrong information' about their daughter's death on social media.’’ She added that the Malvani police had told the commission that Salian's post mortem report stated that she was not raped and was not pregnant. “Rane had maligned Disha's character.

He made a false claim that the case was being investigated by the CBI by creating distrust in the efficiency of the Mumbai Police,’’ said Chakankar. According to Chakankar, the commission has sought a report from the Malvani police and also sought action against Narayan Rane, Nitesh and BJP state president Chandrakant Patil.

She said that she has also asked the police to ensure the safety and security of Salian's parents, who are senior citizens, and that the probe into Salian's death be completed at the earliest. Earlier, Salian’s parents had expressed serious displeasure over politicians maligning their daughter’s name by questioning the circumstances surrounding her death in 2020.

Wednesday, March 02, 2022