Cordelia Cruise drugs case: Model Munmun Dhamecha seeks clean chit

Munmun Dhamecha | Instagram

Munmun Dhamecha arrested in the cruise drugs case that involved Aryan Khan, has filed a plea before a special court seeking a discharge. The model, now on bail, said that if Aryan was given a clean chit by the prosecution, her case too stands on the same footing and she too deserves a discharge.

The Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) chargesheet did not name Aryan as an accused along with four others who were arrested during the investigation. No drugs had been found from Aryan, though there was a small quantity of drug recovery from his friend Arbaaz Merchant, who was with him during the search.

Ganja found in model's cruise room

In Dhamecha’s case, too, nothing was found on her and 5gm charas was found in a packet in her cruise ship cabin room where she claims two others were also with her. The NCB had produced her WhatsApp chats among evidence against her in its chargesheet.

In an application filed through advocate Kaashif Ali Khan Deshmukh, she contended that if WhatsApp chats are to be taken as the sole ground for prosecuting and sustaining a charge, then Aryan should have not been granted discharge by not naming him as an accused in the chargesheet. She pointed out that from Aryan’s chats that form a part of the chargesheet, he would be liable to face charges under the anti-drugs law.

Her plea stated that there is no mention of drugs being found in her luggage

Her plea also pointed out that while there were two other persons with her in the cabin room, only she was detained and they were let off. Her plea also mentioned that no drug was found on her person or in her luggage during the search.

Madhya Pradesh resident Dhamecha was arrested on the same day as Khan and was among the first arrests in the case. She had been produced in court with him too while the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was seeking the trio’s custody for investigation. Incidentally, she had secured bail along with Khan from the Bombay High Court after their bail applications were rejected earlier by the special court.