Cops rescue 10 women from secret room at bar in Bhayandar; case of culpable homicide registered

The menace of illegally constructed secret cavities to hide bar girls during police raids in the twin-city has come to light again. The crime branch unit (zone I) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police raided Hotel Tarzan-a ladies-cum-orchestra bar in Bhayandar (east) late on Sunday night. Acting on a tip-off, about girls being forced to dance on which patrons were showering money-both of which are criminal acts under the law, the team led by Police Inspector- Aviraj Kurhade swooped down on the bar and nabbed 50 people including the owner, manager, waiters and soliciting customers.

The team also stumbled upon a secret compartment that had been specially created to serve as a hideout in which ten bar girls were found to be squeezed in utmost inhuman conditions. While the police team rescued a total of 17 girls including ten from the secret cavity, cash amounting more than Rs. 65,000 was seized during the raid.

Apart from registering an offence under sections 3, 8, (1) (2) of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act- 2016, the owner and staffers have been slapped with section 308 of the IPC for culpable homicide. It has been alleged that menace of illegal cavities is a result of the blind eye turned towards them by the civic administration due to which some bar owners indulging in late-night dance bars and prostitution rackets are believed to have created secret compartments to hide girls in event of police raids. There have been instances of bar girls fainting due to lack of air after being confined in these narrow cavities.

