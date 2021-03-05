Cops file probe report on Kangana, Rangoli’s ‘communal’ posts

The Amboli police on Thursday filed a six-page inquiry report in the Andheri magistrate court on the allegedly communal posts by actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel in April last year.

The court had in October last year sought an inquiry report from the police on a private complaint by advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh before it seeking to initiate action against the duo. Deshmukh said the report stated that the duo had not cooperated with the investigation and not appeared before them when summoned.

Last month it had called a progress report on their inquiry, after the police had repeatedly asked for time to furnish their report. In end-October last year, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Andheri while calling for the inquiry report had said, “Allegations are based on comments of the accused on social media platforms. Evidence against the accused seems to be of electronic nature. Therefore, inquiry at hands of police is necessary to proceed against the proposed accused. Such inquiry will help to decide the roles of the accused.”

In his complaint, advocate Deshmukh had cited a tweet of Chandel against a particular sect of a community, which he claimed had caused outrage and hate among different communities, following which Twitter had suspended Chandel’s Twitter handle. Thereafter, Kangana had come in support of her sister and posted a video on social media, which too name-called the sect.

The lawyer said in his complaint that he had filed a complaint at Amboli police station after both the tweet and the video, but no action was taken and hence he had approached the court.