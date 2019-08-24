Cops bust sex racket in Bhayandar

Bhayandar: A team from the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Thane (rural) police station along with their local counterparts busted a prostitution racket and arrested a 27-year-old woman from Bhayandar on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off about immoral trafficking of young women girls, the police established contact with the female pimp through a decoy customer. After striking the deal, the decoy scheduled a meeting at a restaurant near the fly-over-bridge in Bhayandar (west). The police team led by Senior Police Inspector Chandrakant Jadhav and API Devidas Handore laid a trap and apprehended the female pimp while she was accepting Rs 2000 for closing the sex trade deal with the police decoy.

Two women who according to the police were lured into prostitution activities were also rescued from the clutches of the racketeer.

Not ruling out more arrests, the AHTU officials have registered a case under section 370 of the IPC and sections 4, 5 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) at the Bhayandar police station which is conducting further investigations.