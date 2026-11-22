Cop Or Copycat? Soon, Scan QR-Code IDs to Verify Mumbai Police Identities | X (Devendra Fadnavis)

Mumbai: In a move aimed at curbing impersonation and fraud, the Mumbai Police will introduce smart identity cards with Quick Response (QR) codes to help citizens distinguish genuine police personnel from impostors.

QR code-based identity verification

Every police officer will be issued a metal-based identity card featuring an embossed photograph and a QR code. The technology-driven initiative will allow citizens to verify an officer's identity and official credentials by scanning the code using their smartphones.

The move comes amid growing concerns over fraudsters posing as police officers, often in plain clothes, to target senior citizens during morning walks and businessmen. Such impostors claim to be conducting investigations or security checks and, in some cases, attempt to extort money from unsuspecting citizens.

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Fadnavis inaugurates new initiative

On Saturday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the initiative as part of a series of technology-driven measures aimed at digitising the Mumbai Police force.

Smart identity cards were also distributed to some select police personnel, including traffic police officers, during the event, The Indian Express reported.

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How citizens can verify officers' identities

Under the new system, citizens can scan the QR code on an officer's identity card through the Mumbai Police Citizen App. The code will redirect them to an official verification platform displaying the officer's photograph, name, date of joining and current posting. This will allow citizens to compare the details displayed on their smartphones with those of the person presenting on the card.

A police official, speaking about the initiative, was quoted as saying that the printing of the identity cards had been completed and all personnel were expected to receive them within a month.

Project to cover over 51,000 posts

The initiative will cover 51,308 sanctioned posts in the Mumbai Police force. The state government had sanctioned approximately Rs 4 crore for the project in February this year.

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