Cooper Hospital Patient Critical After Alleged Medication Error During Gynaecological Procedure In Mumbai | AI

Mumbai: A 26-year-old woman is reportedly in critical condition after an alleged medication error during a routine gynaecological procedure at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. The woman had been admitted for a Dilatation and Curettage (D&C) procedure when she was allegedly administered the wrong medication while spinal anaesthesia was being given in the operation theatre, according to hospital sources.

Patient Shifted to ICU in Critical State

Following the incident, the patient was reportedly shifted to the Anaesthesia Intensive Care Unit (AICU), where she remains in critical condition. Sources claimed that her condition is extremely serious.

The alleged mix-up has raised concerns over patient safety and medication administration protocols at the civic-run hospital. Family alleged that whenever queries are raised about the incident, it is being described as a "drug reaction."

Doctor Defends Hospital Protocol

A doctor from the hospital, requesting anonymity, reportedly said the patient suffered an adverse reaction during the anaesthesia process and claimed that she had not disclosed any history of drug allergies before the procedure. The doctor maintained that the incident was a drug reaction and not necessarily the result of a medication error.

When contacted, Dr. Chhaya Shinde, Dean of the hospital, said she would verify the details of the incident. However, she did not respond to subsequent calls or text messages seeking an update.

The hospital had not issued an official statement on the incident till the time of going to press, and the exact circumstances leading to the patient's condition could not be independently verified.

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