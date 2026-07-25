 Ashadhi Ekadashi Dindi Procession Held At Churchgate Station, Marking 30-Year-Old Western Railway Tradition
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Ashadhi Ekadashi Dindi Procession Held At Churchgate Station, Marking 30-Year-Old Western Railway Tradition

Churchgate railway station hosted its annual Ashadhi Ekadashi Dindi procession on Saturday, continuing a 30-year-old Western Railway tradition. Railway officials, employees and Warkari devotees participated in devotional programmes featuring abhangs, bhajans and kirtans.

Abhishek PathakUpdated: Saturday, July 25, 2026, 10:18 PM IST
Ashadhi Ekadashi Dindi Procession Held At Churchgate Station, Marking 30-Year-Old Western Railway Tradition
Churchgate station | BL Soni

Mumbai: The annual Ashadhi Ekadashi Dindi procession was held at Churchgate railway station on Saturday, marking the continuation of a 30-year-old tradition on Western Railway. The event brought together railway officials, employees, Train Managers, Motormen, headquarters staff and hundreds of Warkari devotees in a peaceful and devotional atmosphere.

MP Arvind Sawant Attends and Greets Participants

Member of Parliament Arvind Sawant attended the programme and greeted the participants. Several Dindi Bhajan Mandals performed abhangs, bhajans and kirtans to the beats of tal and mridang, creating a spiritual atmosphere across the station premises. Despite being one of Mumbai's busiest railway stations, the event was conducted in an orderly manner, reflecting close coordination between railway authorities and organisers.

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The programme was organised with the support of Churchgate Assistant Railway Officer Prafullchandra Bhatt and Station Manager Mr. Sawant. The Shri Shivjayanti Utsav Mandal, Ashadhi Ekadashi Utsav Mandal, Bhajan Mandals, Warkari devotees, volunteers, Train Managers, Motormen and headquarters staff also played a key role in ensuring its smooth conduct.

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