Controversy Erupts Over Government's Contractual Appointments Proposal in Maharashtra | representative pic/ Pixabay

Mumbai: The opposition has criticised the government over the proposal regarding contractual appointments in government services. NCP leader Rohit Pawar came down heavily against the government, stating that the decision is an utter injustice to the unemployed youth in the state, while the Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has termed the move as an attempt to end reservations in government jobs. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant also addressed a press conference on the issue on Wednesday to oppose the government's decision.

Ajit Pawar defends contractual appointments

DCM Ajit Pawar defended the contractual appointments, saying that in the salary of a regular government employee, the government can appoint three contractual employees. His nephew Rohit then criticized the government while raising the issue of various allowances that the MLAs and ministers receive.

"Why is so much money spent on allowances for MLAs and Ministers? Why not outsource the running of the government on a contractual basis?" he asked.

While pointing to the extravagance of the MahaYuti government in the state, Rohit said, "You spend Rs 150 crore on the protection of a breakaway group of MLAs, Rs 8-10 crore on each program under 'Shasan Aapalya Daari,' which is a propaganda activity, and then spend an additional Rs 52 crore on advertisements."

"If the government is so concerned about cutting down on expenses, this is where they can do it effectively. Why is the government being penny-wise and pound-foolish?" he asked.

Congress leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the state legislative assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, said he smells a scam in the decision and added that companies related to BJP leaders have been entrusted with the recruitment of contractual employees.

"This is a scam to end the reservation policy. Also, the element of secrecy will be compromised in this," he pointed out.

“At least two lakh contractual laborers will be recruited through this process. This is a government service where private employees will have access to government documents. The 15% service tax from each worker to be charged by the companies is nothing but the amount that the BJP will use for its election campaign," Wadettiwar said.

The Labour Department of the Maharashtra government issued a government resolution last week to empanel nine private agencies to provide contractual staffers for various posts in government establishments.