Controversy Erupts At Lenskart Store In Nalasopara Over Tilak & Bindi Ban; Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh Protests | X

Nalasopara: A controversy has broken out in Nalasopara following allegations that Lenskart—the well-known eyewear retail chain—prohibited its employees from wearing the Tilak (forehead mark), Bindi, and Kalava (sacred thread). The issue, linked to the company co-founded by Peyush Bansal, has triggered a strong local backlash.

In response to the allegations, activists from the Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh visited the Lenskart outlet located in the Marvel Building, opposite Broadway in Nalasopara (East), to register their protest. During the demonstration, activists applied Tilak to the store employees and urged them not to be afraid of following Hindu traditions and culture. They further warned that any attempt to impose restrictions on religious symbols would not be tolerated.

"We will not stand for any policy that discriminates against our cultural identity." — Pradeep Mishra Vijay (In-charge, Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh, Mumbai)

Lenskart Issues Clarification

Addressing the uproar, Lenskart issued a statement clarifying that the information circulating on social media was based on outdated guidelines. The company emphasized that its current policy does not ban any religious symbols.

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Expressing regret over the misunderstanding, the company has released revised guidelines explicitly stating that employees are permitted to wear the Tilak, Bindi, Sindoor, and Kalava while on duty.