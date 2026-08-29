Contractors In Maharashtra Face Financial Crisis Over ₹1,890 Crore Pending Dues, Nagpur Association Seeks Immediate Relief | AI

Mumbai: Subodh Sarode, president of the Nagpur Contractors Association, has alleged that repeated pleas for payment for completed development works across state government departments are being ignored, leaving contractors in severe financial distress. He claimed five contractors in the state have ended their lives.

₹1,890 Crore Payments Pending Under Public Works Circle Nagpur

Under the Public Works Circle, Nagpur, payments of around ₹1,890 crore remain pending under various budget heads, worsening contractors’ financial condition.

Sarode said Sangli contractor Harshal Patil and Nagpur contractor Munna Verma died by suicide over unpaid dues, while Wardha contractor Baba Zakir attempted self-immolation. Three days ago, Nanded district contractor Gajabhau Devkate also died by suicide over outstanding dues. Sarode said the state government’s failure to disburse payments had left contractors desperate. He has written to Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, urging the state government to recognise their dire financial condition and release payments at the earliest.

Association Cites Contractor Deaths Linked To Unpaid Dues

Sarode said the financial condition of contractors in the Nagpur division is worsening and warned that some may take extreme steps. Contractors are under immense mental stress because of unpaid dues to construction material suppliers, labour contractors, office staff, site engineers and supervisors, besides bank loans and family responsibilities.

He added that contractors’ financial planning has collapsed because payments are not being cleared in full, leaving them unable to meet liabilities to workers, suppliers and lenders. The association has sought urgent intervention from the state government to clear outstanding bills and provide relief to contractors facing mounting financial pressure for development works already completed across multiple government departments statewide.

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