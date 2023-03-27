 Consumer forum rejects Mumbai man's insurance claim for car theft for renting the vehicle previously
A Navi Mumbi resident had purchased a 'private car' insurance policy from Bajaj and although the car, on the day of theft, was for personal use, the man couldn't claim insurance since he violated 'Limited As To Use' clause of the policy.

Ashutosh M ShuklaUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 08:37 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Consumer forum rejects Navi Mumbai man's insurance claim for car theft | Representative Image

A district consumer commission has rejected the claim for a stolen vehicle stating that it was used for commercial purposes while the insurance cover is taken for a private car package policy.

The Navi Mumbai resident, Nandkishore Chandole, had given his car for rent before it was stolen. However, on the day it was stolen, the car was used for personal use.

Navi Mumbai man had taken 'pvt car' insurance policy from Bajaj

The order was passed on a complaint filed by Chandole against Bajaj Alliance General Insurance Company Ltd. He had purchased a Maruti EECO worth Rs 4.32 lakh in December 2017. He had taken a 'private car package insurance policy' from Bajaj and was paying premiums from time to time. The car was stolen in October 2021. He informed the insurance company and lodged a First Information Report stating that the car was for family purposes.

However, when he sought the claim, the insurance company did not reply. Chandole then filed a complaint seeking Rs2.6 lakh with 18% interest and Rs1.50 lakh as compensation.

Insurance stated car was rented by the complainant

During the hearing, the insurance firm stated that as per the surveyor's report', the car was given on rent from June 2019 to May 2020 and then again between October 11, 2019, to October 10, 2020, for Rs700 per day.

The car was later used for family purposes. The surveyor report also stated that when the car was stolen, it was used for personal use. The Commission stated that even though the car was used for personal use, it did break the 'Limited As To Use' clause of the policy as was proved by the insurance company.

