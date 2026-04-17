'Conspiracy By Bajrang Dal, Scripted Case': Kin Of Accused Raza Memon's Explosive Claims Amid TCS Nashik Scandal |

Nashik: The controversy surrounding alleged religious coercion and sexual harassment at the Nashik office of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) continues to deepen, with family members of the accused alleging a 'pre-planned conspiracy,' even as multiple employees have come forward with serious claims of workplace abuse.

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Reacting to the arrests, Razak Kazi, uncle of the accused Raza Memon, claimed that the case has been 'scripted' and politically influenced. “All the families are troubled. Everything is happening as per a conspiracy. The Bajrang Dal are involved… everything that happened was scripted,” he alleged, questioning the sequence of arrests and the investigation process.

'Son Falsely Implicated': Father Of Accused Tausif Attar Defends Son

His remarks come after Bilal Fakir Mohammad Attar, father of the accused Tausif Attar, denied all allegations, stating that his son had been falsely implicated. “We are well-educated… all allegations against them are false,” he said, maintaining that the case was fabricated.

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Employees Forced To Wear Skullcaps, Recite Kalma

Meanwhile, allegations by employees have placed claims of religious coercion at the centre of the controversy. A male complainant alleged that staff were forced to wear skullcaps, recite the Kalma and offer namaz as part of a pattern of harassment. The employee, who worked under Taushif Akhtar and Danish Sheikh, claimed that refusal to comply resulted in intimidation, isolation, and excessive workload.

Describing his ordeal, the complainant alleged a hostile work environment where personal boundaries were routinely violated. According to a report by India Today, he claimed that senior officials mocked employees’ personal lives. In a particularly disturbing allegation, he said he was asked to 'send his wife' to management while the couple was undergoing fertility treatment.

Bajrang Dal Stages Protest In Bandra

Meanwhile, members of Bajrang Dal protested outside the Collector's office in Mumbai's Bandra against ‘corporate jihad’ earlier today. Several members of the organisation were seen sloganeering outside the office, along with posters and placards.

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Police have registered at least nine FIRs in connection with the case, including one by a male employee citing religious harassment and attempted conversion. The complaints detail allegations such as verbal abuse, coercion to consume non-vegetarian food, and insults directed at religious beliefs.

So far, eight individuals have been arrested, including Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansar, and Shahrukh Sheikh, along with one woman. Authorities have stated that investigations are ongoing to establish the full extent of the alleged misconduct and determine accountability.

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