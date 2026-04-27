Consensus Decision Soon On Pending Service Charges For 56 MHADA Buildings In Mumbai And Suburbs, Assures Minister Shambhuraj Desai

A consensus decision will be taken on pending service charges for 56 MHADA buildings in Mumbai and its suburbs, Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai said on Monday. |

Mumbai: A consensus decision will be taken on pending service charges for 56 MHADA buildings in Mumbai and its suburbs, Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai said on Monday. The assurance came after a high-level meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House to review key housing-related issues.

Proposal details

Desai, who is currently handling additional charge of the Housing Department assigned by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said there was agreement to prepare a proposal on service charges based on old rates applicable from 2021 to 2026. The proposal will be forwarded through Shinde to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for a final decision.

The meeting was held under Maharashtra Legislative Council Rule 101, addressing a calling attention motion regarding recovery of pending dues from 56 MHADA buildings. Officials indicated that a balanced and unanimous approach would be adopted to resolve the issue.

Cluster redevelopment plans

In another key discussion, the government reviewed plans for cluster redevelopment of residential areas in Mahim, including Fishermen’s Colony, police quarters, nearby settlements, and MHADA colonies. The minister said the discussions were positive and a policy-level decision would soon be taken in coordination with the CM and Deputy CM.

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A separate meeting also focused on redevelopment of MHADA housing society buildings in Samata Nagar, Kandivali (East). Desai directed authorities to prepare a time-bound plan through MHADA Mumbai and emphasized that decisions should provide relief to tenants.

Attendees

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Housing Pankaj Bhoyar, MLAs including Shrikant Bharatiya, Bhai Jagtap, Pravin Darekar, Prakash Surve, former MLA Anil Parab, and senior officials such as Milind Borikar and Vidya Hampayya.

The government aims to expedite decision-making on housing issues while ensuring relief to residents and streamlining redevelopment across Mumbai.

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