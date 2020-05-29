Cong's call to raise demands gains ground

The country-wide initiative launched by the Congress, called the Speak Up India, received good support from across the state of Maharashtra. The initiative was launched to appeal to the central government to help those who are the most affected (including the poor, labourers and small and medium scale businesses) due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Former Chief Minister and Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan, who is currently admitted in a hospital in Mumbai, participated in the campaign as well and shared his video.

The voice of those affected must have surely reached the central government. At least now, the Narendra Modi government should wake up from its deep slumber and help the people in distress, demanded Balasaheb Thorat, revenue minister and president of the Maharashtra State Congress Committee.

The initiative was launched on Thursday and was held from 11am to 2pm. It saw huge participation from senior leaders, cabinet ministers, members of the legislative assembly and members of the parliament as well as state ministers, office bearers and party workers. Thousands of people participated in this initiative through their social media accounts.