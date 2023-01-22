Congress's Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan to start from January 26 | ANI

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday said while #BharatJodoYatra is an ideological movement, it is launching the next door-to-door electoral campaign of #HaathSeHaathJodo Abhiyan to highlight the failures of the Modi government and take the Yatra message to every Indian.



It will be launched pan-India on January 26, AICC general secretary and Communication chief Jairam Ramesh said at a Press conference here along with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

Logo of campaign launched



The door-to-door campaign from January 26 will see senior Congress leaders reaching out to every citizen of the country, Venugopal said. Jairam said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has become "Bhrasht Jumla Party."



The two leaders on Saturday launched the logo of the "Haath se Haath Jodo" campaign.



They said the so-called governance model of the Modi government benefits his businessman friends while keeping the public in the dark. "In 9 years, Indians have witnessed Jumlas, broken promises, escalating communal tension, record unemployment & zero accountability!," they added.



In reply to a question, Jairam said party leader Rahul Gandhi will unfurl the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on January 30. "Our state party headquarters is at Lal Chowk. Where will Rahul unfurl the flag, except at our party headquarters," he asked.

