Congress won freedom, BJP reaping gains, says Mallikarjun Kharge

He pointed out that before 2014 Lok Sabha polls, both Shah and Modi promised two crore jobs will be created every year and Rs 15 lakh will be transferred to each and every bank accounts. However, none of the promises were kept.

“The country is lagging behind in terms of economy. Unemployment and inflation are on the rise. Even the youth who used to support Narendra Modi are now worried. But the BJP is shamelessly indulging in giving false promises,” he said.

Kharge was speaking at Gokuldas Tejpal Hall here, where Indian National Congress took birth, to mark its 135th foundation day.

“We are celebrating our 135th foundation day. India got independence only because of Congress. However, it is the BJP and its right wing allies who are now reaping the benefits of the Independence achieved by the efforts of Congress," said Kharge.

Other senior party leaders Bala Saheb Thorat and Eknath Gaikwad paid tributes to the Gandhi Smruti Stambh at the August Kranti Maidan.

Later, the senior leaders flagged off a 'Save Bharat, Save Constitution' march, "which will take to people the BJP agenda behind the contentious CAA".

The leaders were seen carrying flags of the party and placards that read 'Save Constitution-Save India'. They also raised slogans in support of party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and against the CAA and NRC.

The event later culminated in a public meet where Congress Mumbai unit chief Eknath Gaikwad read out the Preamble.

State Congress chief and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said the BJP has attacked the constitution with the CAA. “The BJP led centre is aiming to strip off the citizenship from their constitutional right, but as long as we are there, this won't happen,” he said.

The senior Congress leader also mentioned that successive Congress governments have strengthened harmony in the country, but the BJP since it came to power is playing politics on the basis of religion.

“Five years of BJP regime in Maharashtra has brought down the state's GDP. The MVA government will correct the damage caused by the preceding government,” said Thorat.