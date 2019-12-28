Kerala Governor heckled by Congress delegates, chanted anti-CAA slogans while he addressed gathering

Kannur: Delegates of the Indian National Congress today showed placards and raised vociferous slogans against the Citizens Amendment Act when Governor Arif Mohammad Khan was delivering his inaugural address here.

Led by senior historians and women, the delegates heckled the Governor who, for a moment, seem to have lost his cool. Mr Khan shouted back at the agitating delegates asking them to adopt Gandhian methods and come forward for a dialogue.

But much of what the Governor said was lost in the din and he had to cut short his speech. A visibly angry and upset Mr Khan then stormed out of the venue soon after the national anthem was played feeling insulted. As he was going out, he was booed by a section of the delegates.

Women led the protests with many pointing fingers at the Governor. The police tried to isolate them but local CPM workers prevented the law-enforcing agencies from carrying out their duty.

Later, the secretary of the Congress took serious exception to the way the police ‘manhandled’ the delegates who were holding a ‘peaceful protest’.

The inaugural session of the Indian History Congress ended in chaos leaving behind a sour note.