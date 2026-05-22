Congress Revamps Konkan Leadership After Electoral Setbacks In Thane, Raigad & Vasai-Virar

Congress | (Photo Courtesy: PTI)

Thane: In a decisive move to rejuvenate its regional ranks, the Congress party has announced a major leadership overhaul across the Konkan division, appointing new presidents for its Thane, Vasai-Virar, and Raigad units.

The structural shake-up follows a string of electoral setbacks and high-profile defections. In Thane, the party faced a severe crisis after failing to secure a single seat in the municipal corporation elections, which was compounded by the exit of several key functionaries to rival parties. Following the resignation of former city chief Adv. Vikrant Chavan, Rahul Pingale has been appointed as the new Thane City Congress President. Pingale, recognized for keeping the party active through grass-roots agitations and administrative advocacy, has been tasked with rebuilding the local unit.

New Appointments and Regional Focus

The party has strategically placed emphasis on youth and grassroots connectivity to restore its diminishing influence:

Thane City: Rahul Pingale takes charge following organizational stagnation and electoral losses.

Raigad District: Zilla Parishad member Dr. Manish Patil has been named the North Raigad District Congress Committee President. His appointment has energized local workers who view him as an aggressive leader capable of tackling public grievances and strengthening the party ahead of upcoming local body elections.

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Vasai-Virar City: Captain Nilesh Pendhari, son of the late Congress leader Ashok Pendhari, has been appointed as the City District President. An experienced organizational strategist, Pendhari has previously served as the Ambernath Assembly in-charge, Kalyan-Dombivli district coordinator, and a member of the Maharashtra Pradesh election management team.

The newly appointed leadership has committed to taking an aggressive stance on civic amenities, farmers' issues, and women's rights to mount a formidable challenge to the ruling coalition.

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