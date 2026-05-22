Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant Kitchen In Thane; No Injuries Reported

Thane: A minor fire broke out in the kitchen of a local restaurant in the Dhokali area on Kolshet Road, Thane (West) on Friday afternoon. Prompt action by the regional disaster management cell and fire brigade personnel ensured the blaze was brought under control within minutes, preventing any casualties.

According to officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Disaster Management Cell, the alert was received at 12:01 PM from the Balkum Fire Station. The fire originated in the chimney of 'Veggies Hotel', located opposite the D-Mart on Kolshet Road. The establishment is owned by a local businessman, Mr. Amol Pawar.

The fire brigade dispatched one fire tender to the scene, accompanied by a pickup vehicle and personnel from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC). Local representative Mr. Sanjay Bhoir and Balkum Fire Station Officer Mr. Vaiti also rushed to the spot to supervise the emergency operations.

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Fortunately, no customers were inside the restaurant when the fire broke out. Officials confirmed that there were no injuries or casualties reported from the site. However, the restaurant's kitchen chimney and its electrical wiring suffered significant damage due to the blaze.

"The fire was completely doused by around 12:20 PM through the joint efforts of our fire brigade jawans and disaster management team," a TMC official stated.

The situation is currently reported to be fully under control. Preliminary observations suggest a short circuit or accumulated grease in the chimney system may have triggered the fire, though a formal investigation is underway.

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