 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Appoints Senior Observers & State Election Coordinators For Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024
Party leaders Mukul Wasnik and Avinash Pande were appointed as state election senior coordinators, according to an official release of the party. Ashok Gehlot and G Parameshwara are the Congress' senior observers for the Mumbai and Konkan divisions.

Tuesday, October 15, 2024
article-image
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (L) | File Pic

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed AICC senior observers (Division-wise) and state election senior coordinators for Maharashtra, for the ensuing assembly elections in the state.

Bhupesh Baghel, Charanjit Singh Channi, and Umang Singhar are the senior observers for Vidarbha. Sachin Pilot and Uttam Kumar Reddy are the senior observers for Marathwada.

TS Singhdeo and MB Patil are the senior observers for Western Maharashtra. Syed Naseer Hussain and D Anasuya Seethakka are the senior observers for North Maharashtra.

About The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The Maharashtra Assembly, consisting of 288 seats, will go to polls later this year. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the election schedule.

The Maharashtra Congress Party's State Election Committee meeting was held in Mumbai's Tilak Bhavan on Monday.

Maharashtra state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, Congress state president Nana Patole, Legislature Congress Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar, former Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, All India Congress Committee general secretary Mukulji Wasnik, and Goa in-charge Manikrao Thackeray were present in the meeting.

This meeting follows Congress's unexpected loss in Haryana, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 48 seats while Congress won only 37 seats.The Maharashtra Assembly, consisting of 288 seats, will go to polls later this year. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the election schedule.

The upcoming assembly election will see a contest between two alliances. On one side, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the Maha Yuti Alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

Earlier on October 13, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said that the MVA will announce their chief ministerial face after Mahayuti. Mahayuti is the alliance of BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction). MVA on the other hand, is the alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT (Uddhav Thackeray's faction) and NCP-SP (Sharad Pawar's faction).

