 Congress Postpones Maharashtra 'Vote Theft' Protest To June 16 Following Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Congress Postpones Maharashtra 'Vote Theft' Protest To June 16 Following Ahmedabad Plane Crash

The Congress had planned the protest programme in response to allegations of manipulation in the November 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls, which were won by the BJP-led Mahayuti.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
IANS

Mumbai: The Congress party has decided to postpone its planned protest against alleged "vote theft" in the recent Maharashtra assembly polls due to the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad. The protest, which was scheduled to start today, will now begin on June 16 after a three-day mourning period.

During this period, condolence meetings will be held at district unit offices to pay respects to the victims of the tragic incident. The Congress had planned the protest programme in response to allegations of manipulation in the November 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls, which were won by the BJP-led Mahayuti.

The party's decision to postpone the protest comes as a mark of respect for the lives lost in the Air India plane crash, which occurred on Thursday afternoon in a residential area near Ahmedabad airport. The incident has sent shockwaves across the nation, and many lives are feared lost.

