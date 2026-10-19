 Congress MLC Satej Patil's Panel Wins 16 Seats In Gokul Dairy Poll
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCongress MLC Satej Patil's Panel Wins 16 Seats In Gokul Dairy Poll

Congress MLC Satej Patil's Panel Wins 16 Seats In Gokul Dairy Poll

Satej Patil’s Congress-backed panel won 16 of 25 seats in the Gokul Dairy board election, defeating the Mahayuti-backed panel, which secured nine seats. Turnout was 99.96%.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 19, 2026, 09:19 PM IST
Congress MLC Satej Patil's Panel Wins 16 Seats In Gokul Dairy Poll
Congress MLC Satej Patil | PTI

Kolhapur: Congress MLC Satej Patil’s Rajarshi Shahu Shetkari Samvichari Aghadi secured 16 of the 25 seats in the Gokul Dairy board election, defeating the Mahayuti-backed panel, which won nine seats. ￼

Polling on Sunday recorded a near-total turnout of about 99.96 per cent. Counting was held on Monday.

Read Also
Mumbai Gears Up For Rival Dussehra Rallies As Thackeray Chooses Shivaji Park, Shinde Picks NESCO...
Mumbai Gears Up For Rival Dussehra Rallies As Thackeray Chooses Shivaji Park, Shinde Picks NESCO...

Prominent losers included Navid Mushrif (son of Minister Hasan Mushrif), who lost by 69 votes, and former chairmen Arun Dongale and Vishwas Patil. Shoumika Mahadik was also defeated by a narrow margin.

Gokul is a major western Maharashtra cooperative with an annual turnover of around ₹4,000 crore. The result gives Patil’s panel a clear majority on the board.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source