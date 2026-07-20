Congress MLA Amin Patel Urges Election Commission To Protect Voting Rights Of Redevelopment-Affected Residents | YouTube - Maharashtra Assembly Live

Mumbai: Congress MLA and Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the Maharashtra Assembly, Amin Patel, has written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, requesting that voters temporarily displaced due to redevelopment projects should not be removed from the electoral rolls during the ongoing Enumeration and Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

In his letter, Patel said thousands of residents, particularly in Mumbai, have been shifted to transit camps or rented accommodations after their old buildings were taken up for redevelopment by the government, private developers or housing societies. Since the relocation is temporary and most projects are expected to be completed within two years, many residents have been unable to update the address on their Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC).

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Patel expressed concern that these voters could lose their voting rights if their names are deleted from the electoral rolls during the revision process. He urged the Election Commission to retain the names of such genuine voters based on their original residential addresses and issue necessary instructions to officials to ensure they are not deprived of their franchise due to temporary relocation.

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