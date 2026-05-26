Congress MLA Amin Patel Raises Power Outages, Smart Meter Row And Bill Centre Closures In BEST Meeting |

Mumbai: Congress MLA Amin Patel on Tuesday raised several long-pending electricity and civic service issues affecting residents of South Mumbai during a meeting with BEST General Manager Dr. Sonia Sethi at BEST Bhavan in Colaba. The discussion focused on recurring power outages, delays in restoration work and infrastructure concerns faced by consumers in the island city.

MLA Flags Frequent Power Failures and Restoration Delays

Patel strongly highlighted frequent power failures in several parts of South Mumbai and the delay in restoring electricity supply, saying residents, especially senior citizens and small businesses, continue to face inconvenience. He also demanded the removal of overhead and jumper wires to improve public safety and strengthen local electricity infrastructure.

The MLA further pointed out the shortage of maintenance staff within BEST, which he said was affecting timely repair work and response to complaints. He also sought the division of Pathak Wadi into two administrative divisions to ensure better management and quicker service delivery in densely populated areas.

Urges Restart of Bill Collection Centres for Senior Citizens

Another key issue raised during the meeting was the closure of bill collection centres in South Mumbai. Patel urged BEST to restart the centres to help senior citizens and residents who are not comfortable with digital payment systems. He also opposed the “forceful” installation of smart meters in residential buildings without the consent of housing societies and residents.

According to sources present at the meeting, BEST General Manager Dr. Sonia Sethi gave a patient hearing to all the concerns and assured that the issues affecting South Mumbai consumers would be examined seriously.

The meeting comes amid growing complaints from residents over electricity disruptions and service delays in several South Mumbai localities. Citizens have repeatedly demanded quicker response systems and more consumer-friendly services from BEST authorities.

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