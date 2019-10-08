Congress leaders condemn Mohan Bhagwat’s statement on mob lynching

Mumbai: The statement by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Mohan Bhagwat, attributed lynching as a "western construct" which should not be used in the Indian context to defame the country, has created a stir. He spoke at the occasion of Vijaya Dashami on Tuesday, at Nagpur.

“The word lynching does not originate from the Indian ethos but originates from the Western world, and such terms should not be imposed on Indians,” stated Bhagwat, he further added, there is no economic slowdown or recession.

Taking a jibe at Bhagwat’s statement, Sachin Sawant, spokesperson of Maharashtra Congress.

“It’s as much a lie to say, RSS has nothing to do with the lynchings, as its a lie to say, RSS is an anti-casteist cultural organisation which respects the tri-color and the nation,” said Sawant. He further alleged, those who were involved in the incidents of lynching, all are followers of RSS ideology.

“Spreading falsehood is the ideology of RSS, that is the only thing they are capable of doing the best,” asserted Sawant.

Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Sashi Tharoor, also slammed the RSS chief, on Tuesday morning. Speaking to the media, Tharoor stated, it doesn’t matter, from which country the word lynching originates. "It means, an action of a mob attacking an individual without any trial. This is a crime," said Tharoor.