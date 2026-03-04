Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar Raises Alarm Over Illegal Mining Threatening Ancient Buddhist Caves In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Leader of the Congress Party Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday raised the issue of alleged illegal minor mineral excavation by land mafias in the protected ancient Buddhist caves area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the State Assembly. | File Pic

Mumbai: Leader of the Congress Party Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday raised the issue of alleged illegal minor mineral excavation by land mafias in the protected ancient Buddhist caves area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the State Assembly. Taking note of the agitation by the Buddha Leni Bachav Kruti Samiti, he demanded strict action against the revenue officials and land mafias responsible for the activity.

Nature of the Alleged Illegal Activity

Wadettiwar alleged that illegal excavation of murum and soil is being carried out round-the-clock using heavy machinery on grazing land stretching from the Pahadsingpura area to Harsul lake, posing a serious threat to the archaeologically sensitive hills and the existence of the ancient caves. Despite repeated complaints over the past year to the District Collector, Sub-Divisional Officer Venkatesh Rathod, Additional Tehsildar Umesh Patil and Naib Tehsildar Paresh Chaudhary, the illegal mining has not been stopped, he said.

He further claimed that the revenue administration merely issues notices as a formality, but fails to undertake concrete punitive action or recover penalties. Wadettiwar accused the administration of deliberate delay in taking action regarding royalty theft and penal recovery.

The Congress leader also highlighted complaints about illegal sand mining from the Godavari riverbed, alleging inaction by the district authorities.

Demands for Accountability and Action

He demanded that criminal cases be immediately registered against those involved in illegal excavation and that a departmental inquiry be initiated against revenue officials who allegedly ignored complaints or indirectly aided the mafias. Wadettiwar also sought a report detailing the number of vehicles seized and the amount of fines actually recovered during the District Collector’s tenure.

