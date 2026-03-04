Boost For Konkan Connectivity: Minister Yogesh Kadam Urges Nitesh Rane To Include Harnai Port In Mumbai–Vijaydurg Ro-Ro Service

Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane (L) & Minister of State for Home (Urban), Revenue, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Yogesh Kadam (R) | File Pic

Mumbai: Minister of State for Home (Urban), Revenue, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Yogesh Kadam has urged Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane to provide a halt at Harnai port in Dapoli taluka for the Mumbai–Vijaydurg Ro-Ro service.

The Representation and Its Purpose

In a written representation to Rane, Kadam requested that the Ro-Ro service operating between Mumbai and Vijaydurg be extended with a stop at Harnai port in Ratnagiri district. The service has been launched by the Maharashtra Maritime Board to make travel between Mumbai and the Konkan region faster and more convenient, offering an alternative mode of sea transport to passengers.

In his letter, Kadam pointed out that jetty construction work is currently underway at Harnai port in Dapoli taluka. As Dapoli does not have railway connectivity, residents largely depend on road and sea routes to travel to Mumbai and other parts of the state. A halt at Harnai would significantly benefit people from Dapoli and nearby areas, he said.

Benefits for Konkan Residents

He further stated that the move would make sea travel more convenient for Konkan residents working in Mumbai and would also boost marine transport at the local level.

Kadam has requested that necessary instructions be issued to the concerned authorities to include Harnai port (Dapoli taluka) as a stop on the Mumbai–Vijaydurg Ro-Ro route.

