Chembur Building Collapse Tragedy: Third Labourer Dies, Death Toll Rises To Three; Six Accused Booked

Mumbai: The death toll in the construction site accident at Subhash Nagar in Chembur has risen to three after a third labourer succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. The mishap occurred on the morning of February 28 at the Adityaraj Springs redevelopment project, when a makeshift platform collapsed, causing six workers to plunge from the sixth floor.

Timeline of Fatalities

One labourer was killed immediately, while others were hospital. Of the injured, the second labourer succumbed to his injuries on March 1, and the third on Wednesday. Both were taken to Sion hospital. Out of the remaining three, one remains in critical condition and is admitted in Sion hospital's ICU. The remaining two are under treatment at Rajawadi hospital and are in stable condition, officials from BMC disaster management cell informed.

According to the police, the workers had climbed to the sixth-floor parking area to carry out loft wall construction work. A wooden plank had been placed as temporary support. At around 10 am of February 28, the plank gave away, leading to all six men were standing on it to fall.

Victims Identified

Ramanjenellu Deshpogu, 55, a native of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, fell directly to the ground and lost life on spot. Vijay Kumar Maurya, 35, a worker from Uttar Pradesh, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night. Maurya suffered a traumatic amputation of his left leg and sustained severe head injuries in the fall. Another worker, Gunadhar Rai, 22, from Jharkhand, was declared dead on the wee hours of Wednesday.

Three others, Kush Rai, 30; Sandeep Kumar Rai, 27; and Ramesh Kumar Rai, 25, are currently undergoing treatment, among which Kush is in critical condition.

The Chembur police have registered a case against six persons under Sections 106(1), 125(a), 125(b), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly endangering human life through negligence.

Accused Profiles and Notice Served

The accused include Manilal Patel, 62, the main contractor associated with Adityaraj Builders; engineer Rajanish Chaurasiya, 30; site supervisor Subhash Bhagal, 36; and labour contractor Budhwa Rai, 50. They have been served notices of appearance and are required to present themselves before the police when summoned.

Two other accused, Satish Patel, 40, and Jitesh Patel, 36, who are also employed with the main contractor, are currently absconding, police said. Further investigation is underway.

