Ramzan Trade Hits Roadblock: Iran-Israel Tensions Strand 200 Fruit Containers At JNPA, Exporters Face Heavy Losses

Navi Mumbai: At a time when demand for fruits surges in Middle East countries during Ramzan, escalating tensions between Iran and Israel have disrupted trade at the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), with around 200 fruit containers stranded at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), severely affecting exports. Exporters may be forced to call back their consignments, sell them in the local market at lower prices and bear heavy losses. At the same time, dry fruit imports have also been hit, adding pressure on traders during the peak season.

The Scale of Disruption

Apart from the 200 fruit containers, nearly 1,000 containers of onions are also stuck at the port, compounding the crisis. Exporters are currently in a wait-and-watch mode amid uncertainty over maritime routes and delivery schedules.

According to traders, around 200 containers of bananas bound for Iraq are stranded at JNPT. Given their short shelf life, exporters fear major losses if shipments are delayed further.

“The exporter would be forced to take back the bananas as they do not have much shelf life. They will have to sell them in the local market at a lower cost and bear the loss of packaging and transport,” said Sanjay Pansare, Director of the APMC fruit market.

Grapes and Pomegranates Stuck Near Strait of Hormuz

Similarly, about 200 containers of grapes and pomegranates are reportedly stuck near the Strait of Hormuz due to heightened security concerns and shipping disruptions. The Middle East remains a key market for APMC traders, especially during Ramzan when fruit consumption rises sharply.

Onion exporters are equally concerned. “If exporters take back their stock to the local market, they will not get the rate that the international market would offer. Right now exporters are in a wait-and-watch mode,” said Manohar Totlani from the APMC onion market.

Dry Fruit Imports Take a Hit

On the import front, large quantities of pistachios, almonds and dates sourced mainly from Iran are facing delays due to disruptions in shipping routes. Traders said the supply chain bottleneck has led to rising transportation and insurance costs, pushing up wholesale prices in the dry fruit segment. With Ramzan driving higher demand for dry fruits, the delay in fresh consignments could further tighten supply in the coming weeks.

Traders have also raised concerns about the upcoming Alphonso mango season. Nearly 30 per cent of the total mango produce is exported every year. However, production is already lower this year due to extended rains last season.

“This year, mango production is already less due to the extended rains last year. If exports do not take place as usual, farmers will face huge losses,” Pansare added.

JNPA Responds with Relief Measures

Responding to the situation, a JNPA spokesperson said the port is actively managing the crisis. “More than 5,000 containers are currently stranded, including around 1,000 reefer containers. All reefer containers are plugged in,” the spokesperson said.

To support exporters and importers, JNPA is providing stacking facilities and extended storage within port premises. Cargo handling charges at most terminals have been capped at notified tariff rates to prevent additional financial burden.

With both exports and imports under strain during a crucial trading period, APMC traders said the overall impact will depend on how long the geopolitical tensions persist, warning that prolonged disruption could hurt farmers, exporters and wholesale dealers alike.

