Congress Leader Sandhya Sawalakhe Seeks Security For KDMC Corporator Kanchan Kulkarni Supporting Bapgaon Gang-Rape Survivor

Maharashtra Pradesh Mahila Congress president Sandhya Sawalakhe (L), & KDMC corporator Kanchan Kulkarni (R) |

Kalyan: Maharashtra Pradesh Mahila Congress president Sandhya Sawalakhe has expressed concern over the safety of KDMC Congress corporator Kanchan Kulkarni who supported the survivor in the alleged gang-rape case reported from a farmhouse in Bapgaon, Padgha.

Questions Raised Over Delay In Arrests

Sawalakhe met Kulkarni at the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Wednesday and questioned the police over the delay in arresting former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar and his associate dismissed police Shailesh Patil, who have been booked in connection with the case.

Speaking to media after the meeting Sawalakhe said the judiciary was functioning impartially but questions were being raised over the police investigation. She demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and said Kulkarni should be provided security in view of the alleged threats and the circumstances surrounding the case.

Security Demand Raised Amid Alleged Threat Concerns

Sawalakhe alleged that Patil a dismissed police personnel was capable of going to any extent. Referring to allegations that Patil had allegedly threatened his own mother with a revolver she said the incident raised serious concerns about the safety of those supporting the survivor.

If a person can allegedly threaten his own mother with a revolver there is reason to be concerned about what he may do to others Sawalakhe said stressing that Kulkarni’s security should not be overlooked.

Kulkarni Helped Survivor File Complaint

The case has triggered a political reaction after the woman who allegedly faced sexual assault at a farmhouse in Bapgaon sought Kulkarni’s assistance. Kulkarni subsequently accompanied her to the Padgha police station, where the complaint was registered against Pawar and Patil.

Sawalakhe also criticised BJP women leaders claiming that none had come forward to publicly support the survivor in the matter. She said the Congress had consistently raised issues concerning women’s safety and would continue to stand with the survivor.

The allegations have put the spotlight on the police investigation and the whereabouts of the accused. Sawalakhe said that while the court would decide the legal aspects of the case, the police must act on the complaint and ensure that the survivor and those assisting her are protected.

The case has also assumed political significance following Pawar’s political background. Sawalakhe maintained that the identity or political affiliation of the accused should not come in the way of a fair investigation and that the survivor should receive justice through due process.

Meanwhile, Sawalakhe reiterated her demand that Kulkarni be given adequate protection, saying that the Congress corporator had only assisted a woman who had approached her for help and should not be exposed to any security risk because of her intervention.

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