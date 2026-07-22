Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi And BJP Stage Rival Mumbai Protests Over Delhi Police Student Lathi-Charge. |

Mumbai witnessed high political drama on Wednesday as the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged rival protests over the alleged police lathi-charge on students in Delhi and the subsequent detention of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. While the Congress accused the Union government of suppressing democratic voices, the BJP hit back by alleging that Rahul Gandhi was attempting to create unrest for political gains.

Congress march from Gandhi Bhavan stopped; leaders detained near Regal

The Maharashtra Congress organised a protest march from Gandhi Bhavan to the BJP office in south Mumbai, condemning the alleged police action against students protesting examination irregularities in Delhi. Congress leaders planned to submit a copy of the Constitution at the BJP office but were stopped by police near Regal Cinema, where several leaders and workers were detained. Protesters raised slogans against the Modi government, accusing it of undermining democracy and constitutional values.

The march was led by Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal and attended by Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, former minister Naseem Khan, MLA Bhai Jagtap, former MPs Bhalchandra Mungekar and Hussain Dalwai, senior social activist Tushar Gandhi, state office-bearers and hundreds of party workers.

Sapkal alleges exam paper leaks; demands apology and Pradhan's resignation

Addressing a press conference before the protest, Sapkal alleged that constitutional principles had been systematically weakened during the Modi government's tenure. He accused the Centre of failing to provide employment opportunities and mishandling competitive examinations, claiming examination papers had leaked repeatedly in recent years. He said Rahul Gandhi had sought a parliamentary discussion on examination reforms and paper leaks, but the government ignored the demand. Sapkal further alleged that students protesting in Delhi were subjected to a brutal police lathi-charge and demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He also sought the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, withdrawal of cases filed against protesting students and an immediate debate in Parliament on examination irregularities.

BJP counter-protests outside Congress office; workers detained

Meanwhile, the BJP launched counter-protests across the country, including in Mumbai, where party workers gathered outside the Congress' Tilak Bhavan office under the leadership of Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam. Police detained BJP workers during the demonstration.

Addressing party workers, Satam accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of attempting to spread anarchy to revive their political fortunes. He alleged that anti-India forces were conspiring to obstruct India's economic rise and challenged Rahul Gandhi to disclose details of his foreign visits and meetings.

Industries Minister Uday Samant defended the Delhi Police action, claiming that outsiders had infiltrated the protest, leading to violence and the subsequent lathi-charge. He alleged that had there been no such infiltration, police action could have been avoided.

Anti government protests were organised at 98 locations across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur and Gadchiroli.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/