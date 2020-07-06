Congress leader Haji Mudassar Patel congratulates Ajoy Mehta for his appointment as Principal Advisor to CM Uddhav Thackeray 

Former Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, now the Principal Advisor to the CM, emerged as the most powerful IAS officer in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as the CM as well relied on him.

This is the reason, he was appointed as the Principal Advisor to the CM, much like what former Cabinet Secretary P.K. Sinha is to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mehta retired from the position of the Chief Secretary on June 30. During his tenure, Mehta's term was extended twice, one under Thackeray’s BJP predecessor Devendra Fadnavis, and another one in March, as the state battled with the coronavirus pandemic.